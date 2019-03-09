Mumbai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt poses for a photograph during the Women of Worth Awards 2019, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 06, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI3_7_2019_000036B) Image Credit: PTI

Alia Bhatt, who is currently readying for the release of her upcoming film ‘Kalank’ has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s criticism regarding celebrities who don’t take a stand on political and social issues.

Ranaut recently criticised actors including Bhatt, her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh for not voicing their opinions on political topics and for staying aloof from issues concerning the society at large.

“I definitely don’t have that ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does and I really respect her for that,” said Bhatt, responding to the accusations. “Maybe, in a way she is right that sometimes we do hold back because we don’t want to talk unnecessarily about an issue.”

Bhatt continued: “My dad [filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt] always says that there are already so many opinions in the world, so the world can do with one less opinion. So, I have an opinion but I will keep it to myself. But kudos to her (Kangana) because she genuinely speaks really well.”

Bhatt’s character from the period film ‘Kalank’ was revealed as Roop on social media to coincide with International Women’s Day, a day after the characters of the film’s male leads were shown, including Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. In the poster, Bhatt is dressed as a bride.

“It has been an unbelievable journey and it is an honour to be a part of such an ensemble cast,” Bhatt said. “The director of ‘Kalank’, Abhishek Verman is a very close friend of mine. I think all of us, including him, have done a lot of hard work for this film.”