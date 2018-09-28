Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone will be the first guests on the sixth season of filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan.

Johar announced on Twitter on Friday that the first episode will be about “girl power”.

“The first cup of ‘koffee’ is all about girl power! Welcome Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on episode 1, season 6 of ‘Koffee With Karan’...,” Johar tweeted.

The grapevine was earlier abuzz that the first episode of the season will have Bhatt along with her Brahmastra co-actor and rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor, who was earlier in a relationship with Padukone.

Koffee With Karan has seen a gamut of A-listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Salim Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji among many others in the past seasons.