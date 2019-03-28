Actress posts special video on the app for the occasion

Alia Bhatt has crossed 30 million followers on Instagram and celebrated the milestone with a video on the photo-sharing app. The one minute-video gives a glimpse of her seven-year-long film journey.

Along with the video, she wrote: “It’s been a wonderful journey so far... but it’s just the beginning. 30 million.”

The 26-year-old made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film ‘Student of the Year’. Later, she featured in films such as ‘Highway’, ‘2 States’, ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’. Her role as a spy in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’ bagged her the Filmfare Award this year.

Bhatt, who will be next seen in ‘Kalank’, a period drama also starring Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.