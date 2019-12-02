"I felt terrible as a sister. I didn't put myself out there enough to understand her"

Alia Bhatt Image Credit: IANS

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is normally seen in a cheerful mood, broke down into tears while talking about her sister Shaheen Bhatts battle with depression, saying she felt terrible as a sister for not understanding her plight.

At a recent event in Mumbai, Alia got emotional as she got on the stage along with her sister Shaheen to talk about mental health. They also discussed Shaheen's book "I've Never Been (Un)Happier".

Alia said that despite living with Shaheen all her life, she got to know about what her sister was going through only after reading the book.

"I felt terrible as a sister. I didn't put myself out there enough to understand her," Alia said.

"I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have," the actress added.

Several videos from the event showing Alia break down, and Shaheen trying to console her, have gone viral on social media.