The film is a remake of the 2010 Telugu film of the same name

Ahead of the release of the multi-starrer political drama ‘Prassthanam’, actor Ali Fazal has opened up about his injury which he sustained during the shoot of an action sequence for the film.

“It was an old injury which was triggered by the strain of the relentless action. I pushed my shoulder too much in one of the fight sequences. There was a scene in which I had to get beaten up a lot by cops. There were sticks involved and one of them by mistake landed on an old injury,” he said.

“At first, it didn’t seem like anything, but eventually it required multiple sessions of physiotherapy to get it to heal completely. I had to start gymming for ‘Mirzapur’ season 2 right afterwards.. that’s why I had to heal completely so as to not aggravate the injury any further,” added Fazal.

‘Prassthanam’ is a Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu film of the same name. Directed by Deva Katta, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey.