The film will be directed by Rohit Shetty

Image Credit:

Bollywood’s action star Akshay Kumar will soon start filming for ‘Sooryavanshi’, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film, presented by Reliance Entertainment, will hit the screens on Eid 2020, the makers further revealed.

“From Rohit Shetty’s police universe, get ready for the fire-packed ‘Sooryavanshi’, releasing on Eid 2020,” Kumar tweeted on March 5.

The film, backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shetty.

Kumar has assured his fans that the movie, which will go on the floors in May, will be “action-packed, masala intact”.

Its first look features Kumar dressed as a police officer with a pistol in one hand.