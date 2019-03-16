Image Credit:

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar says his upcoming movie ‘Kesari’, in which he plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, should act as a history lesson for youths about the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi.

“It is sad that though the British celebrate Saragarhi Day, remembering the martyrs of the war, but we Indians do not know much about it. It is sad how an incident like this has got lost in the pages of history,” Kumar said at an event on Friday.

“It is hard to imagine how 21 Sikh soldiers stood strong inside a fort, knowing that 10,000 Afghan soldiers were waiting outside to kill them. Knowing that death is inevitable and continuing the fight requires a lot of bravery. That war was a pure example of that. They fought for our country, for our honour.

“So, I would like to urge all the parents to show the film to their children. Our youngsters should know about our war heroes. This is also an educational film. It is a true incident and based on real characters.”