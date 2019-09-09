Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar during media interactions for his film "Mission Mangal" in Mumbai on Aug 16, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Indian National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar is all set to play Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan on screen. He says for him it is an honour to be playing the role of one of the most “fearless and courageous kings of India”.

“It is truly an honour that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalise what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by,” said Kumar, who turned 52 on Monday.

‘Prithviraj’ is being made by Yash Raj Films. The movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed the television epic ‘Chanakya’. It will release worldwide on Diwali 2020.

“‘Prithviraj’ is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry. Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me,” added Kumar.