Akshay Kumar Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the only Indian to find a spot in the Forbes list of the world’s highest paid actors, among 99 other international celebrities.

Securing the 33rd rank with earnings worth $65 million, Kumar has surpassed popular international figures such as Rihanna, Jackie Chan, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Katy Perry.

According to Forbes, the ‘Kesari’ actor pulls in at least $5 million and up to $10 million per film. He also minted millions from endorsing around 20 brands, including Tata and Harpic.

After the success of ‘Kesari’, Kumar has ‘Mission Mangal’ coming up on August 15, aside from ‘Housefull 4’ and ‘Good News’ later this year.

In 2020, the 51-year-old actor will be seen in ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ and the cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’. He will also make his debut in the digital space with an Amazon Prime original series, tentatively titled ‘The End’.