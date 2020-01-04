Akshay Kumar is happy with the success of ‘Good Newwz’, his comedy also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz’ as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Kumar said.

‘Good Newwz’ is about two couples trying to have a baby through IVF.

Producer Karan Johar penned an emotional note on Instagram about the movie that has drawn Rs2 billion (Dh102.3 million) in its first week, according to its makers.

“That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and besides the box office, has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas,” wrote Johar, as he thanked the cast and crew for the film’s success.

Johar further wrote: “A huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! The fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo [Kapoor Khan] for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can!”

The Raj Mehta directorial has also earned Rs455 million in the first week across international markets. It was distributed overseas by Zee Studios International.