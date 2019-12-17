The actor says he accidentally liked a tweet mocking the student protests in India

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar during a programme organised to promote "Housefull 4" in New Delhi on Oct 17, 2019. (Photo: Amlan Paliwal /IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Two contradictory hashtags pertaining to Akshay Kumar have been trending all through Monday, after he first liked a tweet regarding the student protests at Jamia Millia University and then declared he had done so by mistake.

On Monday afternoon, the hashtags #BoycottCanadianKumar and #ISupportAkshay started trending on Twitter, almost around the same time.

While one section of social media users is agitated with the actor’s behaviour, his diehard fans have rallied forces to support him.

It all started after Bollywood superstar Kumar on Monday morning took to Twitter to clarify that he had earlier “accidentally” liked a tweet by Jamia Millia Islamia University students.

At a time when many Bollywood celebs are lashing out at authorities over tension at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, Kumar landed himself in a soup by liking a video that mocked the attack on Jamia.

He later clarified, “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts.”

Condemning the actor’s behaviour, people started tweeting with the hashtag #BoycottCanadianKumar.

A user tweeted: “Akshay Kumar Liked a tweet which was cheering brutality on Jamia Students and the caption was “Jamia ko Mil rahi hai azadi” The bigotry and Evilness of Canadian Kumar is out in Open. Lets pledge to boycott his movie from now onwards.

#BoycottCanadianKumar”

Another user trolled: “Now its is very much clear that @akshaykumar is also one of the biggest bhakt and have RSS ideology. I always doubted this but now its clear. #BoycottCanadianKumar”

Immediately, the actor’s fans came out in support of him with the hashtag #ISupportAkshay.

One fan tweeted: “In universities, everything happens except studies. This is India. Jamia, AMU, JNU #ISupportAkshay”

Another fan wrote: “Hey haters, just take out ur 30 seconds and watch what he is saying about his DONATIONS. He is literally so down to earth, he could have easily made a show off for his donations. But look at his simplicity. How can u hate someone like him? We love you sir #ISupportAkshay”.