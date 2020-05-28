Bollywood star has taken on the responsibility of 700 families during the coronavirus

Actor Ajay Devgn Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has appealed to all to donate for the residents of Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum located in Mumbai, which has become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

Devgn himself has taken on the responsibility of 700 families.

“Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak. Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration and hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families. I urge you to also donate,” tweeted the actor.