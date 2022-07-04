Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is all set to don the director’s hat once again with ‘Bholaa’, which will be released on March 30, 2023.
On Monday, Devgn took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.
“It’s time to say ACTION again! Bholaa releasing on March 30th, 2023,” he posted, adding a picture of him handling a professional camera.
‘Bholaa’, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is the Hindi remake of 2019’s Tamil hit ‘Kaithi’. The original movie revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between the police and the drug mafia.
Excited to return to the director’s chair after ‘Runway 34’, Devgn added: “Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words - Lights, camera, action!”
Devgn made his directorial debut with ‘U Me Aur Hum’ in 2008 and later expanded his directorial stint in ‘Shivaay’ and ‘Runway 34’.
Apart from ‘Bholaa’, Devgn will also be seen in ‘Drishyam 2’, which will be out in theatres on November 18. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.