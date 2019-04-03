Nath has been accused of rape by writer-director Vinta Nanda

Image Credit:

Ajay Devgn has been criticised for working with actor Alok Nath in upcoming film ‘De De Pyaar De’.

When questioned, Devgn refrained from commenting on the allegations against his co-star. When producer Luv Ranjan’s comment was sought, Devgn intervened saying in Hindi: “This is not the right place to talk about it... the film was complete before the allegations surfaced against the person.”

Devgn, who turned 50 on April 2, also received a lot of flak on Twitter for not commenting on Nath’s presence in the movie.

“Shame on Ajay Devgn for defending Alok Nath. They could have given him the boot after allegations and FIR. I hate when celebs say ‘this is not the right platform to discuss’. Issues like this deserved to be discussed on every platform,” said one social media user.

“What the hell is Alok Nath doing here in this film. Ajay, you promised to never work with #MeToo alleged person, now what’s this,” remarked a fan.

Nath also declined to comment on the issue, saying: “I don’t want to talk anything about ‘De De Pyaar De’.”

The film, a romantic comedy, also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, and is written and co-produced by Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali.