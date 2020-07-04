Actor-producer Ajay Devgn is all set to announce a film based on the tensions between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.
According to the film’s description, it will narrate the “story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army”.
It is not clear if Devgn will star in the film. The cast and other crew are yet to be announced. The film will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Select Media Holdings LLP.
On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers died in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh with Chinese forces.
Coming up for Devgn soon is ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar and is written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The film is slated to premiere digitally on soon.