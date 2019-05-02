The actress was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’

Image Credit: Instagram

A photograph of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya’s hand has caught social media attention.

The Bachchans were at a family dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai, and some social media users could not stop but troll Rai Bachchan for holding Aaradhya’s hand — something that she does often in public.

Fans chided the actress for being an over-protective mother.

One Instagram user wrote: “Aish needs to cut the umbilical cord. The girl is in her eighth year”.

Another wrote: “Please leave her hand Aishwarya and walk her freely.”

“Hope her daughter doesn’t get shoulder pain by this position always,” a user stated.

Another replied: “For God’s sake leave her hands. She is not three years old”.