Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a supporter of Smile Train India foundation, has said it is unfortunate that people connect cleft palate condition with superstition.
Rai Bachchan was addressing the media on the birth anniversary of her father Krishnaraj Rai to announce a campaign with NGO Smile Train India, to create renewed awareness around cleft lip and palate, in Mumbai on Tuesday.
“It’s the right of every human being to be able to smile every waking day of their life. Here at Smile Train, medical facts are shared with people all around the world that, it is possible to correct the cleft palate with surgery,” she said.
“If a child is born with cleft palate condition... people don’t realise that it has a treatment. One in 700 hundred children are born with clefts in India and Smile Train foundation works in more than 110 cities and 160 partner hospitals to treat cleft surgeries. So, I would like to thank to all surgeons who are doing this fantastic job,” she added.
Rai Bachchan will next be seen on-screen in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun, opposite her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan.
The couple were last seen together in Mani Ratnam’s 2010 Hindi epic adventure Raavan.