In a bid to be trigger happy or simply not realising that there can be other sporting events in the world beyond the Tokyo Olympics, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, actor-model Milind Soman and actor Vatsal Sheth drew the wrath of social media after they congratulated Priya Malik for bagging a gold medal at the ‘Olympics’.
The only problem was Malik wasn’t representing India at the Olympics but at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship 2021 in Hungary.
Sharing a picture of Malik on her Instagram story, Pednekar wrote: "Baby gold gold gold gold gold #PriyaMalik #tokyoolympics #olympics2021"
“Thank you Priya Malik! #gold #TokyoOlympics #wrestling welcome to Mt Olympus,” Soman tweeted on Sunday following her win.
Meanwhile, actor Sheth simple tweeted a picture of Malik, adding: "Congratulations #priyamalik #OlympicGames #Olympics."
As soon as the posts went live, social media trolls had a field day picking on the celebrities. At time of writing, Sheth's post was still up. However, the 55-year-old soon realised his mistake and apologised in a separate tweet, saying he should have checked before putting up the post.
In response Soman wrote: “I know now, still happy and I won’t delete the tweet, sometimes its ok to make a mistake.”
In a separate tweet, Soman added: “Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy. Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships! Onwards and upwards.”
A day earlier, Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra was trolled as well for using the wrong photo in her tweet to congratulate Mirabai Chanu who took home a silver medal for India in weightlifting. Chopra wrongly posted an image of Indonesian weightlifter Windy Cantika Aisah while congratulating Chanu. The actress deleted the post after heavy trolling and apologised for her mistake as well.