Mirzapur The Movie’ enters week four, crossing Rs330 crore in worldwide gross collections
Dubai: The success of Mirzapur: The Movie, which has crossed Rs 330 crore in worldwide gross collections, has sparked speculation about whether other popular Indian web series could make the transition to the big screen.
The film’s strong box-office run has highlighted the potential of established streaming franchises to attract audiences in cinemas. However, Panchayat actor Raghubir Yadav believes adapting the beloved series into a film could be challenging.
Yadav, who plays Brij Bhushan Dubey, popularly known as Pradhan Pati, in the Prime Video series, recently addressed the possibility of a Panchayat movie.
Asked whether he could see the show leaping to the big screen, the veteran actor said the decision ultimately rests with the writers.
“I don’t know; it depends on the writer. If it is made, I won’t interfere. I am not even able to think whether it should be made or not. It is their thought. If it is made, I will do it,” Yadav told Variety India.
The actor also questioned whether the show’s story could be effectively condensed into a two- or three-hour movie.
Panchayat, created by TVF, follows the everyday lives of residents of Phulera, a fictional village in Uttar Pradesh, and revolves around characters including Pradhan Pati, Manju Devi, Sachiv Ji and Banrakas.
Yadav said the series’ strength lies in its detailed portrayal of village life, which makes it difficult to capture its characters and their stories in a single film.
“It’s possible that the writer has many more seasons in his mind. Why would he make a movie and ruin the seasons?” he said.
Drawing on his own experience of village life, Yadav added that it would be difficult to summarise the show’s characters and their journeys in just a few hours.
“If you look at anyone’s life in the show — Banrakas, Manju Devi, Sachivji — then three hours is nothing,” he said.
Yadav, who has enjoyed a career spanning several decades, is known for his work across Hindi cinema and television. His film credits include Massey Sahib, Lagaan, Peepli Live, Newton, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Kathal.