There have been rumours actor is dating model Diva Dhawan

Image Credit:

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur on Tuesday hinted that he is single, by posting a photograph of himself in a T-shirt that read “single”.

As soon as he uploaded the image on Instagram along with a caption “the single life”, his friends from the film industry called him a liar.

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Chal jootha” [go, you liar], while actress Parineeti Chopra called Kapur’s caption a “big lie”.

Earlier this year, on Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee with Karan’ season six, Kapur said that he is not dating anyone and that he is just “chilling”.

However, the buzz is Kapur has been dating model Diva Dhawan.

“She’s a lovely girl and an old friend,” Kapur told Johar. “We met at a fashion show many years ago and we are good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays, Bastian. So we got papped and stories started.”