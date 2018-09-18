Aditi Rao Hydari, who is collaborating with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the second time, says she always wanted to be a Mani Ratnam heroine.

The actress, who started her acting journey in 2006 with the film Prajapathi, had previously worked with Ratnam in Kaatru Veliyidai.

Ever since her debut, she has worked with fine filmmakers such as Ratnam, Omung Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from Tamil, she has also featured in Malyalam, Telugu and Marathi cinema.

“I feel really blessed because for somebody who does not know the industry... I have not grown up watching too many films but I just had this dream and in fact that dream was a little girl’s dream when I saw Mani sir’s film.... I saw Mani sir’s Bombay and I wanted to be a Mani Ratnam heroine,” said Hydari.

They will also work together in the upcoming Tamil film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

She said her “intentions have always been to work with directors who inspire me and I respect”.

“People who can actually challenge me and push me and almost push me to breaking point and extract a performance out of me. I really enjoy that,” added the actress, who made her debut in Tamil in 2007 with Sringaram.

Hydari said she feels blessed.

“I feel that I don’t know anything, I don’t know how to act but I can surrender myself to a director I respect and love. I feel very lucky to be a part of their visions,” she said.

The Bhoomi actress has signed her fourth Tamil film, which will be helmed by renowned filmmaker Mysskin.

“He has a very unique voice and very unique way of storytelling and is an amazing writer. He makes a lot of thrillers. I have not done too many thrillers and I am just very eager to work with a director like that who is very different from the kind of directors I work with,” said Hydari.

The 31-year-old actress hopes Mysskin shows her “very differently because of the kind of film that is”.

But will Mysskin’s movie help in breaking her beautiful girl-next-door image?

“What you are is what you are and I don’t think you should ever fight it. But as an actor, I feel lucky to play different parts. I am looking forward to play a different part but ultimately I have to make it my own. So, I have to approach it from my way,” said Hydari.