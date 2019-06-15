Actress will join the ‘Sammohanam’ team for action film ‘V’

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari seen at a salon in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2019. Image Credit: IANS

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari was nostalgic as her maiden Telugu film ‘Sammohanam’ clocked a year since its release on Saturday.

Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the romantic drama also featured Sudheer Babu.

“‘Sammohanam’ my Telugu debut with a dream team. Lots of love to the audiences who not only accepted me but also gave me so much love. Cannot believe it’s already been a year no Sudheer Babu. Turn back the clock! P.S. ‘V’ will all be together soon,” Hydari tweeted.

The team has now reunited for action thriller ‘V’.