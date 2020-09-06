Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: IANS

Indian National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut on September 6 posted a video slamming Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for labelling her a ‘haramkhor’ (scoundrel) and condemned his choice of words claiming it was insult to all the women in India who are being raped and hurt every day.

“Sanjay Raut ji, any daughter of India will not forgive you for calling me a ‘haramkhor’ … You have insulted every woman out there who face gender-based violence like rape and murder … Aamir Khan or Naseeruddin Shah didn’t face your wrath when they said they felt unsafe in India,” said Ranaut in a video posted to Twitter.

Trouble brewed when Ranaut tweeted that she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Subsequently, Raut sought an apology from Ranaut over her remarks about Mumbai and the ruling alliance and demanded that she never return to Mumbai, Bollywood’s epicentre.

“If that girl [Kangana Ranaut] will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it [of apologising]. She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

But Ranaut was in no mood to take things lying down.

“As a minister you know how many women are brutally raped, murdered and killed every hour, every day ... How many husbands break faces of their voices? ... Your words reflect your mindset ... I will come back to Mumbai on September 9 ... I am not scared to be a martyr for my cause. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra,” Ranaut exclaimed.