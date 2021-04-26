Elnaaz Norouzi Image Credit: Instagram

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who was recently seen in the film ‘Hello Charlie’ feels while Bollywood is undergoing many changes, the industry has to stop looking at actresses as just glamour quotients in the films.

Elnaaz Norouzi Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Asked if Bollywood needs to change the mentality of looking at actresses as just pretty faces, Norouzi said: “It does need to change in our industry. The same notion is not followed in many other film industries but in Bollywood every actress needs to look pretty and for every role, they have to wear a lot of makeup. It is changing for the better now and I really glad about it.”

“I don’t just want to be part of films where my only job is to look pretty and dance. I also want to take up parts where I can show my acting calibre, just how I did with ‘Sacred Games’,” the Iranian-German actress told IANS.

Elnaaz’s role in ‘Hello Charlie’ was that of Mona, a traditional ‘vamp’ prototype of Hindi films who is trying help her lover and the film’s villain (played by Jackie Shroff) pull off his vile plan. She triggers off an important plot point.