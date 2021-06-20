Nusrat Jahan Image Credit: Instagram.com/nusratchirps

Nusrat Jahan clearly doesn’t believe in concealing the truth. Perhaps that is why she posed for pictures earlier this month where her baby bump was visible to one and all. And if there was ever any doubt, the actress and Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament has put those to rest with a new pair of images that puts her bump and pregnancy glow front and centre.

Dressed in blue jeans, with a pink silk wrap around her, the actress is seen beaming in the sunshine while cradling her baby bump.

“Kindness changes everything,” Jahan captioned the post without drawing reference to her pregnancy. Despite being silent on the obvious, this is the first time she has shown her baby bump on Instagram.

Jahan has been in the news over the last few weeks following the controversy regarding her relationship with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain. The Bengali actress, who is not living with her husband for the last six months, issued a statement earlier this month stating the marriage was based on Turkish law and was not recognised in India. They couple reportedly separated in November 2020 before they could register their marriage in India.

In her statement, Jahan stated since it was an interfaith marriage, “it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise.”

In the statement, the actress also claimed Jain’s family has held on to the “family jewellery, given to me by my parents, friends and extended family, including my own hard-earned assets has been illegally held back by them.”

In retaliation, Jain, who is a Kolkata-based businessman, disclosed in an audio interview with India Today that he had filed for an annulment in Kolkata. “These are legalities, I don’t really want to comment on anything she’s said because the matter is subjudice in court. I have filed a civil suit in Kolkata and I will not comment on it till it is in court,” Jain said at the time.

In his legal statement, Jain also added they had stayed together as a married couple in society, “however, within a very short period she changed her attitude towards married life with me. Since August 2020 during the shooting of a film, my wife’s behaviour started changing towards me, for reasons best known to her.”

“During our stay together I requested her on number of occasions to get the marriage registered but she avoided my requests,” he further said, adding: “On Nov 5, 2020 she left my flat with bag and baggage along with her personal valuables, papers and documents and shifted to her Ballygunge flat and thereafter we never stayed together being husband-and-wife. The rest of her personal belongings along with the documents (IT returns etc) were also sent to her shortly after her shifting.”

Soon after the split and the war of words, it was reported that Jahan was getting closer to her ‘SOS Kolkata’ co-star Yash Dasgupta. However, Jahan refused to comment on the stories. In an interview with Calcutta Times, she spoke out saying: “The affairs of my private life are not for the public. People have always put me on trial. But this time, I am not going to comment. People can only judge me for my work as an actor and nothing else. Be it good, bad or ugly, it is my personal life and I am not going to share it with anyone.”

Shortly after the stories start to circulate, Jahan was pictured with a baby bump confirming her pregnancy. The speculation of her pregnancy was making rounds for three months before she was pictured.