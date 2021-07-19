Vidyut Jammal is the new Bollywood action man in town with a new thriller up his sleeve that the actor will produce as well.
According to Deadline, the ‘Commando’ actor, who recently launched his production company, will bankroll and star in the espionage thriller ‘IB 71’.
Earlier, Jammwal had announced he was launching his company Action Hero Films, which was looking towards backing a diverse slate of content, but with a focus on thrills on screen.
On ‘IB 71’, Jammwal will team up with Reliance Entertainment and Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series. National Award-winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy (‘The Ghazi Attack’) will helm the project. According to the portal, the film will see Jammwal play an intelligence officer in a story about how India’s agencies won a two-frontal war with their neighbours. Aditya Shastri wrote the story and the screenplay comes from Storyhouse Films.
“Some of the most interesting episodes in Indian history have inspired ‘IB 71’. With this film, Action Hero Films pursues the endeavour to unravel a riveting story envisaged by gifted writers. I have full faith in Sankalp Reddy’s vision as a filmmaker and it is wonderful to be joining hands with Reliance Entertainment, a banner that has been synonymous with quality filmmaking,” Jammwal said in a statement to Deadline.
Aside from this film, Jammwal has ‘Sanak’ and ‘Khuda Hafiz II’ in the pipeline.