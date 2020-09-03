After Kangana Ranaut alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes narcotic substances, actor Anup Soni took a dig at her. He said one cannot blame the whole industry for such a vice.
“Anyone who feels that 9o% of the film industry is on drugs should not stay in this dirty rotten industry and join the most pious and Ganga se bhi jyada pavitra [more pure than river Ganga] Industries...May be Rajneeti [politics[ Industry," he tweeted.
The actor added: "Film industry is not about 6/7 ppl, it includes (hundreds of thousands] lakhs of people, actors, directors,producers,cinematographers,editors,singers,music directors, lyricists, art director,costume designers, make-up men, hair Stylist, light men, set constructors and many many more (sic)."
Ranaut opened up on drug use in the film industry after the narcotics angle emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe.
On Wednesday, she took to her verified Twitter account saying actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, besides director Ayan Mukerji, should go for blood test to prove they are not into drugs.
"I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia," Kangana had tweeted, tagging the Prime Minister's Office on her post.