Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police for alleged possession of banned drugs.

He was arrested late on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

The controversial actor was arrested from a hotel room in Belapur with eight ecstasy tablets, which are popular at raves.

Khan, a former Bigg Boss contestant, will be produced before a court on Tuesday, said an official.

This is not Khan’s first brush with the law.

Two years ago, he was arrested and released on bail on charges of sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a beautician who had offered him a business project proposal.