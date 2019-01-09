A Bihar court on Tuesday ordered an FIR (First Information Report) to be filed against actor Anupam Kher and others associated with the forthcoming film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ for damaging the image of senior leaders.
On January 2, a case was filed by petitioner and advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha in Muzaffarpur’s Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. The court admitted the case and fixed January 8 to hear the case in the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court.
In his petition, Ojha complained that Kher and Akshaye Khanna, who play the roles of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his press advisor Sanjaya Baru in the film, have damaged their image.
“It hurt me and many others,” he said.
Ojha has complained that actors who have played the role of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra have damaged their image. He has also complained against the film’s director and producer.