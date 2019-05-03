The actor will be make his digital debut for the Amazon Prime Video show

Abhishek Bachchan Image Credit: Supplied

Abhishek Bachchan’s foray into the digital space with ‘Breathe 2’ could be a game-changer for his career, if one goes by the word of the makers of the web series.

One last schedule of shoot for the show is left for this month, said Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, which produces the thriller for Amazon Prime Video.

“I have always loved Abhishek Bachchan’s work and truly believe that he is a one-of-a-kind artist. It’s so exciting that he’s making his digital debut with ‘Breathe 2’ and I am thrilled with seeing the value that’s he’s adding to our show. I can promise you this — Abhishek Bachchan is in a never-seen-before avatar in our show,” Malhotra said.

The first season of the crime drama featured R Madhavan. Season 2 is likely to come out early next year.

Abundantia Entertainment is also producing the big-ticket tentatively titled ‘The End’, which will mark superstar Akshay Kumar’s debut in the digital world, apart from adapting the book, ‘Men Who Killed Gandhi’.

On the film front, there are a variety of projects in the pipeline. These include the official remake of the Hollywood film ‘Begin Again’, the remake of the Malayalam film ‘Angamali Diaries’ and the biopic of sports icon Pullela Gopichand.

“There hasn’t been a better time to tell stories than today. Demand for content is buzzing across platforms and the audience has truly begun to value high-quality stories across mediums,” Malhotra said.