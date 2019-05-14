Image Credit:

Actor Abhimanyu Singh will play the main antagonist opposite actor Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’.

“Rohit sir liked my performance in 2017 Tamil film ‘Theeran’ and thought that I would fit the role of the baddie in ‘Sooryavanshi’,” Singh said in a statement.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Aks’, described his role as “unpredictable and deadly”.

“It’s an interesting role. Akshay sir and I have known each other for a while now and it has been a great shoot from the first day... It was lovely shooting with Akshay sir and Rohit sir made me feel as if we have known each other for years,” he added.

Reliance Entertainment is presenting the entertainer, which is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Kumar’s love interest in ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Kumar will play the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role performed by the “Kesari” star in “Simmba”.

The film’s team will reportedly head to Bangkok to shoot Kumar’s introductory sequence soon. They will also shoot in Hyderabad and Goa.