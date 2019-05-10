Image Credit:

Actor Aamir Khan took to social media to wish his daughter Ira on her 21st birthday and shared a heart-warming message for her.

Khan shared a throwback image with Ira on Twitter on Thursday.

In the image, he is seen in his ‘Mangal Pandey’ avatar sporting long hair and a handlebar moustache while Ira is seen sitting next to her father in a salwar kameez.

“Happy 21st Ira! Can’t believe you got there so fast! You will always remain six for me! Love you. Papa,” Khan wrote.

Ira is his daughter with first wife Reena Dutta. The two, who got divorced in 2002, also share a son named Junaid. Khan married director Kiran Rao in 2005.