Aamir Khan’s forthcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan is two months away from release and the actor confessed he is already nervous about it.

Speaking at an event, Khan stated he’s been using a trick he picked up during filming 3 Idiots, which continues to help him with his nerves.

“After I did 3 Idiots, I got a solution which helps in little ways... Put your right hand on your heart and say, ‘All is well’,” said Khan, mouthing a famous dialogue from the film.

Thugs Of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Khan is sharing screen space with Bachchan for the first time.

Sharing his experience of having fan moments on the set, he said: “I am a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan. When I got to know that I am working with him, it was really exciting. Finally, he was in front of me, we were rehearsing, and it was really a fan moment for me. I really couldn’t speak properly or remember my lines. I was a little spaced out. And I must tell you, it was joyous for me to shoot with him. Every moment with him was a fan world moment for me.”

Khan is also known as Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, but the actor disagrees and says he is a learner.

“I see myself as someone who is trying to learn. Each film that I do, each project that I do.. it is a learning experience for me. It is a journey for me. I see myself as a learner.”

He continued: “My days are far from perfect. I am someone who is extremely chaotic. I get lost in my head. When I am sitting in a meeting for one hour, it usually goes on for two hours. Then I remember I had something else to do too. My days tend to get longer. I get lost in my work and it takes longer than I think. Usually, my day is very chaotic. I am not perfect.”

Thugs Of Hindostan is an action-adventure film written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is set to release in November.