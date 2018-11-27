Actor Aamir Khan admits that his latest film ‘Thugs Of Hindustan’ was not up to the mark and has apologised to his audience.
“I think we went wrong and I would like to take full responsibility for that. We tried very hard to make a good film and we didn’t hold back from putting in our entire effort, but somewhere or the other we went wrong,” he said during the second edition of Cinestaan India’s Storyteller Script Contest 2018.
“There are people who have liked the film and we are thankful to them, but they are in a minority. Most people didn’t like our film... we are aware of that,” Khan added.
Over the years, Khan has garnered a loyal audience through films such as ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Ghajini’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘PK’.
“I want to apologise to my audience also as this time I wasn’t able to entertain them. I know people came in theatres with a lot of expectations but they didn’t enjoy the film,” Khan said. “Audience is free to say what they feel about the film. What I can say is that we certainly tried our level best and I am feeling really bad that we didn’t succeed in entertaining the audience. So, next time we will try harder.”
Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film was one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies this year. However, it was widely panned by the audience and critics.
Asked if he intuited that the film would fail before it released, Khan said: “I don’t feel comfortable to talk about all these things publicly because when I am doing a film, I feel really close to it. It is like our own child, so if the film hasn’t succeeded to leave its mark, then also it will remain like my child.”
Khan’s other two releases ‘Dangal’ and ‘Secret Superstar’ did very well in China.
What are his expectations from ‘Thugs...’ in the country?
“The China release will be happening next month, so let’s see what happens,” he said.