Ahead of the release of Yash Raj Film’s adventure film Thugs of Hindostan, its lead actors Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan reunited on the small screen.

Khan on Thursday shot for reality TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Bachchan.

“What an exciting day I have had! Just finished shooting for KBC with Mr Bachchan. Had so much fun. Sir, sorry for all my requests! Couldn’t control myself,” Khan tweeted along with a selfie from the set of the show.

Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, marks the first time that Bachchan and Khan have starred together in a film.

Also featuring stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is slated to release on November 8.