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Blackpink's Jisoo denies link to brother’s alleged sexual assault case, warns against false claims

The agency issued a statement, saying it would pursue civil and criminal legal action

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The statement follows reports earlier this month about a man in his 30s, described as a relative of a well-known girl group member, who was arrested on suspicion of inappropriate physical contact.
The statement follows reports earlier this month about a man in his 30s, described as a relative of a well-known girl group member, who was arrested on suspicion of inappropriate physical contact.
Instagram/ Jisoo

Jisoo of Blackpink has denied any connection to a sexual assault case allegedly involving her brother, as online speculation linking the singer to the matter continues to circulate.

In a statement issued through law firm Kim & Chang, her agency Blissoo said both the artist and the company are 'entirely unrelated' to the case, adding that much of the information being shared online is unverified or false.

The statement follows reports earlier this month about a man in his 30s, described as a relative of a well-known girl group member, who was arrested on suspicion of inappropriate physical contact. Subsequent speculation on social media identified the man as Jisoo’s brother.

According to reports, the man, surnamed Kim, was arrested on April 15 in Seoul on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female streamer at his home. He is accused of forcible molestation after inviting the woman to his residence. While he has reportedly acknowledged contact with the woman, he has denied the use of force. He is also facing separate allegations of domestic violence involving his wife.

Blissoo said the case “has no connection whatsoever to the artist or the agency” and reiterated that many claims circulating online are based on unconfirmed or false information.

The agency added that Jisoo has lived independently for years, having entered the entertainment industry at a young age, and is not in a position to be aware of or involved in her brother’s private affairs.

It also rejected claims that her brother was involved in the founding or management of Blissoo, stating that he holds no legal or business ties to the company. While family members may have provided limited assistance during the agency’s early setup, it said they have not participated in management or decision-making and have not received compensation.

The agency said it would pursue civil and criminal legal action against the spread of false information linking the artist to the case.

Separately, a planned press event at Incheon Airport ahead of Jisoo’s departure to Paris was cancelled due to “unavoidable internal reasons.” She is scheduled to attend the Cannes International Series Festival, where she is set to receive the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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