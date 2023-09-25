It is official! ‘Black Knight’ actor Kang You-seok has been cast as the male lead in a 'Hospital Playlist' spin-off K-drama.

Following the much-awaited release of the third season of the medical K-drama, Hospital Playlist, the production team confirmed that the series will have a spin-off featuring new cast members.

You-seok will be seen alongside Go Yoon-jung, who played the role of Nak-Su in the fantasy drama ‘Alchemy of Souls’.

On September 25, Kang You-seok was confirmed to star in the drama titled ‘A Life of a Resident Who Will Be Wise Someday’ (literal title) as a first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology resident at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center.

You-Seok, who debuted in 2018 through the drama ‘God’s Quiz: Reboot,’ has starred in various projects including ‘Dr. Romantic 2’, ‘Once Again’, ‘Light On Me’, and ‘Growing Season’.

More recently, the actor became popular for his role as Sa Wol in the Netflix original series ‘Black Knight’.

He reportedly secured the role after auditioning with 1,500 other actors.

‘A Life of a Resident Who Will Be Wise Someday’ is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2024.

Actress Go Yoon-jung in another new K-drama

According to a recent report, by the South Korean agency Star News, Go Yoon-jung has been cast as the female lead, Cha Mu-hee, in the new drama ‘Can Love Be Translated?’

She will be seen starring opposite Kim Seon-ho of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

The romantic-comedy drama is written by the Hong Sisters (Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran), known for works like ‘Hotel Del Luna’, and will be helmed by director Yoo Yeong-eun, known for ‘Red Heart’.

Filming for the drama is set to begin in the first half of next year.

Recently, Go Yoon-jung gained popularity for her role as Jang Hee-soo in Disney+’s ‘Moving’, which premiered in August. In the series, she played a determined track and field athlete with healing superpowers.