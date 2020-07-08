Guhathakurta was known for his performances in films like ‘Cinemawala’ and ‘Bishorjon’

Veteran Bengali film actor Arun Guhathakurta Image Credit: Supplied

Veteran Bengali film actor Arun Guhathakurta succumbed to COVID-19 at a Kolkata hospital around 1.45pm on Tuesday.

Guhathakurta was a powerful character artiste who is best known for his performances in Bangla films like ‘Cinemawala’ (2016), ‘Bishorjon’ (2017) and ‘Laptop’ (2012) among several others.

“Today we lost one of the finest actors we had in Arun Guha Thakurta to Covid19. Will remember him for his brilliant turns in Cinemawallah, Bishorjon and Chotoder Chobi. Will be dedicating possibly his last work, Chinnomostar Obhishaap in the Feluda Pherot series, to his memory,” tweeted director Srijit Mukherji.

“A gem of a person Arun Da was..and such a brilliant actor! Sad sad time around,” shared his ‘Bishorjon’ co-star actor Abir Chatterjee.

“Really sad at the demise of veteran actor and director Arun Guhathakurta... has spent some quality time with him in the sets of #cinemawallah and #Apurpanchali he will be etched in our memory forever through his work,” wrote Parambrata Chatterjee.

Actress Sudiptaa Chakraborty wrote a long post on Facebook remembering the late actor and calling him a “silent warrior”.

“COVID-19 takes away a very talented, humble, dedicated and close-to-earth person.... A very senior technician, an extremely dedicated Assistant Director, an absolutely stunning actor #ArunGuhathakurta. I had first met him during the pre poduction of #MondoMeyerUpakhyan by Buddhadeb Dasgupta way back in 2000. He was the immediate assistant to Buddha da. We worked together in Buddha Da’s #Kalpurush too in 2003/4. Throughout his career, he assisted many celebrated filmmakers but remained unnoticed by many,” she wrote.

Continuing further, she said:“Later on, he became a regular face both behind-the-camera and in-front-of-the-camera of almost all films of #KaushikGanguly .. ‘C/O Sir’, ‘Laptop’, ‘Chotoder chobi’, ‘Cinemawala’, ‘Bisarjan’...to name a few. Arun da had such a flawless presence in ‘Cinemawala’ that it was hard to believe that he’s not #Hari in real life. His portrayal of Hari fetched him a few prestigious awards too as the Best Supporting Actor of that year.”