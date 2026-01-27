Bella Hadid calls it quits with rodeo star boyfriend Adan Banuelos — the story behind the split

It might come as a surprise to anyone who caught the couple’s social media moments last fall. In October, Banuelos, 36, celebrated both their anniversary and Hadid’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post, referring to their relationship as 'pure and beautiful'. Over the years, Hadid and Banuelos had made several public appearances together. In September 2024, they stepped out in coordinated Western wear for a night in NoHo, and earlier that year, the couple twinned in all-black ensembles while in New York City.