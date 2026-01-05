Avatar Fire and Ash crosses $1 billion worldwide, cements James Cameron’s blockbuster legacy

Avatar: Fire and Ash has dominated the box office for the third straight week, racking up $1 billion worldwide in just three weeks and proving that Pandora still reigns supreme. The third chapter of the sci-fi epic pulled in an estimated $40 million domestically over the weekend, but the real magic is happening overseas, where it has already grossed a staggering $777.1 million. Disney is calling it 'another monumental achievement' for the franchise.