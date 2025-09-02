A powerful blend of tradition and innovation showcases Filipino identity globally
Dubai: On the evening of August 31, 2025, the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) in Dubai transformed into a living, breathing canvas of Filipino culture as Sulyap 2.0: Padayon sa Kapuluan ng Pangarap (Onward Through the Archipelago of Dreams) took center stage. More than just a performance, it was a sensory voyage across the Philippines, capturing the sights, sounds, and soul of a nation through stunning theatre, music, dance, and visual art.
From the moment the lights dimmed, the audience was transported, not just to a stage, but to an imagined chain of islands, each pulsing with a story of resilience, beauty, and heritage. It was a night where creativity flowed like waves, and every performance was a tide pulling hearts homeward.
Organized by TRIBE, a subcommittee of the Philippine Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates, and co-created by 63Kolektib in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation (ELF) and TODA, Sulyap 2.0 marked a bold return after its inaugural run, this time with even richer layers of storytelling and deeper cultural immersion.
Audiences were treated to a powerful theatrical performance by 63Kolektib, electrifying traditional dances from United Filipino Culture & Arts, and soul-stirring vocals by the Dubai Vocal Ensemble. The atmosphere was elevated further by the mesmerizing visuals of Baybayin script artist Gino Banola, whose work tied past and present together with fluid strokes of cultural memory.
It wasn’t just a show, it was a cultural statement, one that echoed through the digital walls of TODA and into the hearts of everyone present.
Behind the curtain of lights and applause stood a committed network of volunteers, artists, partners, and visionaries, all united by a single goal: to amplify Filipino stories on a global stage.
“For TRIBE, Sulyap 2.0 is more than a performance, it’s a celebration and sharing of Filipino culture with the UAE’s diverse community,” said TRIBE President Bethoven Filomeno. “We hope platforms like this inspire more collaborations and opportunities that showcase the creativity and talent of Filipinos worldwide.”
The night also earned high praise from the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, who recognized the event’s deeper cultural resonance.
“You are now the new torchbearers of Philippine culture in the UAE and to a global audience,” he told the performers. “Thank you for this glimpse, but more than that, you invited us to dive deeper, to reconnect with our roots, especially for second and third-generation Filipinos. May you continue to shine the light for all of us.”
Sulyap means “glimpse” in Filipino, but this second edition offered more than a passing look, it was an invitation to immerse, remember, and celebrate. As the final bow was taken and the applause roared through TODA, it was clear that Sulyap 2.0 was not just a cultural event, it was a movement of memory, identity, and imagination.
In a city that thrives on global diversity, Sulyap 2.0 reminded the world that Filipino artistry has a rightful place on the international stage, bold, brilliant, and bursting with stories waiting to be told.
