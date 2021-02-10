The sessions will be held in February and free to attend for the general public

Boom Diwan Image Credit: Supplied

NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has launched a series of virtual events for February, which includes a line-up of music and dance performances and workshops, talks on literature, social sciences, along with a virtual art exhibition and more.

Hosted online by the University’s The Arts Center, The Art Gallery, and The Institute, the events are brought to audiences from around the world. Registration for the virtual programme is free and is open to the public to attend. Check out the full guide to what’s in store online.

MUSIC

American Music — Minimal and Beyond: Emanuele Arciuli

Friday, February 12 at 7.30pm

Manifold, a festival of contemporary music performance, features a blend of new and experimental music presented by an eclectic collection of international musicians and accomplished practicing artists from NYUAD’s faculty.

American Music — Minimal and Beyond boasts a full programme highlighting works composed by an international cast of prolific musical contemporaries, performed live online. The programme includes the world premiere of a new work composed by a member of NYUAD’s music faculty, Matthew Quayle.

The event will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and on the website.

Rooftop Rhythms: Slam Competition and Open Mic Night

February 26 at 8pm

The new season sees the return of the popular Rooftop Rhythms for a ninth iteration. Featuring spoken word artists, poets, and musicians, the monthly open mic night is hosted by founder Dorian Paul Rogers.

DANCE

Ahuti

February 17 at 7.30pm

Ahuti by The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, in collaboration with The Chitrasena Dance Company, is a contemporary fusion of classical Odissi dance from India and Kandyan dance from Sri Lanka. Filmed in Bangalore, India, it will be viewable in its entirety online for one night only, followed by a live artist session.

WORKSHOPS

Rhythms of the Arabian Sea

February 14 at 8pm

Image Credit: Supplied

Ghazi Al-Mulaifi, an ethnomusicologist at NYUAD, will be joined by Boom.Diwan percussionist Abdulaziz Al-Hemely, as they host two technique workshops, in Arabic and English. The sessions will explore the rhythms of Khaleeji pearl diving music, the music of the Indian Ocean civilizations trade routes, and global jazz, and are presented in partnership with Ajman University, Zayed University, Al Serkal Avenue, Afikra, and Al Qasimi Foundation and with support from the US Embassy Abu Dhabi.

Introduction to Odissi Dance

February 16 at 1pm

Participants will learn basic abstract movement phrases and isolated body training specific to Odissi classical Indian dance, as evolved and practiced at Nrityagram. The workshop begins with a lecture, tracing Odissi dance from its origin to how it is practiced today. Dancers from the company will demonstrate the language of Odissi: basic body positions and movement technique and the language of expressional dance with hand gestures and facial expressions. The participants will also be taught isolated body training techniques. Pavithra Reddy will lead the workshop and is accompanied by three dancers and two musicians.

Art Chat Series: Producing Creative Work During Times of Crisis

February 22 at 6.30pm

The Arts Center’s Arts Chat series, in collaboration with the NYUAD Career Development Center, will host Nrityagram’s agent Sandy Garcia of Pentacle, who will be joined by staff from Theatre for One’s creative producer Octopus Theatricals to share their strategies for sustaining the careers of their artist clients and their own businesses, specifically during the pandemic and unpredictable times.

Cultural Preservation through Music-Creativity in Music with Culturally Responsive Intention by Martha Redbone

February 21 and Tuesday, February 23 at 6:30pm

Martha Redbone Image Credit: Supplied

Where does music come from? When, why, and how did people first start making music? How do music creators turn raw inspiration into finished pieces? How do improvisers create music on the spot? Can anyone create music, or is that something only for composers? Martha Redbone discusses these questions and more, framing them in the context of Native American music. These questions in turn reveal how indigenous music has evolved from the past to the present day. Participants will learn and be given an exercise to add creative songwriting to improvised Native American 49er-song styled music.

ONLINE TALKS

Apostates and Impostors in the Late Medieval and Early Modern Mediterranean

February 22 from 8-9.30pm

The seminar explores the historical, cultural, and geographical boundaries and contact points between the people of Europe, the Middle East, and other parts of the world, from the beginning of Islam to the near present.

Scientific Research and Development in the UAE: Challenges and Prospects

February 14 at 6.30pm

The UAE has built an instrumental ecosystem of research around the local, governmental, and independent academic institutions, research and technology industrial organisations, and scientific innovation parks, among others. This talk discusses current efforts to improve research and development infrastructure, expand its capacity, and influence impactful research outcomes and productions globally. It addresses the challenges that persist and how they can be addressed to build a robust local scientific research and development ecosystem in the UAE.

What to Do When the Sun Turns Violent in 2025?

February 23 at 6.30pm

The Sun generates huge magnetic storms with some regularity and streams billions of tons of charged particles. These storms are supposed to reach their peak activity in 2025. With it comes the likelihood of large impact on the Earth, with potential damage to our communications systems and power grids, causing enormous strife and financial loss. We missed a few such storms in the last 25 years. Will we be lucky and miss them again?

Sport in the Middle East -Promoting Gender Equality

February 16 at 6.30pm

Women and women’s sport are playing a growing role in promoting equality and cooperation across business and society in the Middle East. From the grassroots level to professional ranks, sport is being used to break down barriers, unite people, and contribute to a tolerant and diverse society. Why does sport, and the rising prominence of women’s sport, in particular, have such power to help transform society?

CONTEMPORARY ART

not in, of, along, or relating to a line.

Virtual Exhibition until July 10