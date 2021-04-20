Are you an avid photographer? Check out Manarat Al Saadiyat and Sole’s analog photography competition ‘Identity and My Community’ and get the chance to have your work displayed at Manarat Al Saadiyat.
The competition invites participants to connect identity with their community, shooting images with a disposable 35mm black and white film camera with the brief to document their take on what 'identity’ and ‘my community' mean to them.
How to enter the competition
Purchase a disposable camera along with a ticket to the exhibition for a bundled price of Dh60 today at at sole.digital/contacthighphotoproject or Virgin Megastores. Cameras will be delivered to a UAE address within four days of ticket purchase. Then, participants have until 25 April to return their cameras to one of the following Virgin Megastore locations: Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Wahda Mall and Mall of the Emirates.
Photographers Janette Beckman and Jorge Peniche and CONTACT HIGH exhibition curator Vikki Tobak will judge the submissions and pick 10 winning images that best represent and communicate a sense of community.
Competition winners will be announced on 17 May. The prize? The winning images will be printed and displayed at Manarat Al Saadiyat at the end of May and featured on the Sole social and digital channels.