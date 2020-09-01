The sixth edition of the Saudi Film Festival has been unveiled online with 384 entries.
The event is being showcased on a YouTube channel for six days beginning September 1, organisers have said.
It features 24 programmes to be livestreamed over the six days. The festival will celebrate Saudi films and their makers. The event also plans five webinars including ones on future of Saudi films, the post-COVID 19 cinema, and Saudi movies at theatres.
The festival is organised by the Culture and Arts Association in Dammam in partnership with the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture, supported by the Saudi Culture Ministry, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
In April 2018, Saudi Arabia reopened cinemas for the first time in over 35 years, as part of the kingdom’s efforts to promote its entertainment activities and diversify its oil-dependent economy.