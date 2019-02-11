Producer Boney Kapoor has bought the rights to Egyptian drama ‘Hepta: The Last Lecture’, which will be remade in Hindi and other Indian languages.
The film will be produced by Kapoor’s Bayview Projects and co-produced by Fresh Lime Films, read a statement.
Based on Mohammad Sadek’s best-selling book of the same name, ‘Hepta’, directed by Hadi Al Bagoury, revolves around the seven stages of love.
“India and Egypt have been strongly influencing each other’s culture, arts and architecture since ancient times,” Kapoor said. “It is a pleasure to cooperate with Egyptian cinema. I strongly believe that this is only the beginning and we shall soon be seeing films from Egypt and India being remade in their respective languages.”
Kapoor is also remaking Hindi film ‘Pink’ in Tamil. Titled ‘AK 59’, it features superstar Ajith and is currently being shot.