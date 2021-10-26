Al Aan TV, a Dubai-based pan-Arab TV channel, is calling all music lovers to help celebrate their 15th anniversary.
They have launched a songwriting competition across the Arab world to “encourage creativity” especially among the youth, which are the channel’s main viewers. There’s even a prize to be won.
“We call on the youth to participate in this competition designed to bring us closer to our audience and followers,” Solange El Rassi, Head of Public Relations & Corporate Communications, Al Aan TV. “Also, we invite them to celebrate Al Aan TV’s 15th anniversary with us by sending their most creative compositions that will qualify them to win a valuable cash prize.”
El Rassi thanked viewers for their continuous support and attributed it to Al Aan TV’s to success in the region.
How to participate
The competition will run for three weeks and participants must compose the lyrics of a song inspired by Al Aan TV’s 15th anniversary. The lyrics should be posted to their social media accounts with the hashtag #15_Years_Alaan, and the channel’s Instagram account, @alaantv must be tagged. Al Aan TV will host a ceremony on November 16 to announce the winner, who will receive a cash prize.