Talk of a romance between the two had been swirling since 2025. This year, Anirudh's uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendran, dropped a hint that a wedding was on the cards, and the pair's joint appearance at a screening of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 only added to the buzz. Confirmation eventually came from an unexpected source in October, when Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke about the upcoming nuptials. The couple married on November 11 in Greece, in a ceremony limited to family and close friends.