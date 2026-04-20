Angham and Majid Al Mohandis Dubai concert 2026: Date, venue and all you need to know

Angham will share the stage with Majid Al Mohandis
Dubai’s live music calendar is heating up and this time, it’s bringing together two of the Arab world’s most powerful voices for a fun night.
On May 9, the spotlight turns to Coca-Cola Arena, where superstar Majid Al Mohandis and Egyptian singer Angham will share the stage.
Majid Al Mohandis, often dubbed the 'Engineer of the Arabic song,' brings his signature romantic style, while Angham’s commanding vocals and emotional range have long made her one of the region’s most respected performers.
If her name feels especially prominent right now, it’s because Angham is also set to perform in Abu Dhabi on April 25 at the Space 42 Arena. That show is already generating buzz, with fans across the UAE eager to catch her live, whether in the capital or Dubai.
Event details
Venue: Coca-Cola Arena
Date: May 9, 2026
Time: 8:30 PM