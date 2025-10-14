The actor said that it was 'the biggest truck that he had ever seen'
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin had a frightening moment on Monday when their Range Rover crashed into a tree in the Hamptons, luckily, both walked away unscathed. Videos of the wreck, showing the front of the SUV mangled against the tree, quickly went viral.
Hours later, Baldwin broke down the chaos on Instagram, pointing the finger at a 'big garbage truck' that forced him off the road.
In the clip, he shared, "I crushed my wife’s car, I feel bad about that but it’s all fine. My brother Stephen was visiting me. And we spent the weekend out there for the film festival,” he said, referring to the Hamptons International Film Festival.
He added, “This morning I was in a car accident, this guy cut me off. A big garbage truck … a garbage truck the size of a whale … it was the biggest garbage truck I’d ever seen. It must have been something commercial for like, taking away material from construction or something. To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree and crushed my wife’s car.”
He extended his gratitude to the police department and also sent a message to his wife, “Hilaria, I love you more than anything. I’m very proud of you,” he stated in the video. He also thanked the East Hampton Police Department in the video.
Hilaria reassured fans herself, posting, “He is okay. Steven is okay, everybody is okay. No one was hurt and that is the most important thing.”
In 2021, Alec Baldwin came under fire for the Rust shooting accident, which tragically killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, though the case was later dismissed. Still, Hilaria revealed the tragedy left him grappling with PTSD and overwhelming guilt.
