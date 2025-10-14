GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Alec Baldwin crashes wife’s Range Rover into tree, blames ‘whale-sized’ garbage truck

The actor said that it was 'the biggest truck that he had ever seen'

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Hollwood actor Alec Baldwin and his brother had gone to attend a film festival
Hollwood actor Alec Baldwin and his brother had gone to attend a film festival
AP

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin had a frightening moment on Monday when their Range Rover crashed into a tree in the Hamptons, luckily, both walked away unscathed. Videos of the wreck, showing the front of the SUV mangled against the tree, quickly went viral.

Hours later, Baldwin broke down the chaos on Instagram, pointing the finger at a 'big garbage truck' that forced him off the road.

In the clip, he shared, "I crushed my wife’s car, I feel bad about that but it’s all fine. My brother Stephen was visiting me. And we spent the weekend out there for the film festival,” he said, referring to the Hamptons International Film Festival.

He added, “This morning I was in a car accident, this guy cut me off. A big garbage truck … a garbage truck the size of a whale … it was the biggest garbage truck I’d ever seen. It must have been something commercial for like, taking away material from construction or something. To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree and crushed my wife’s car.”

He extended his gratitude to the police department and also sent a message to his wife, “Hilaria, I love you more than anything. I’m very proud of you,” he stated in the video. He also thanked the East Hampton Police Department in the video.

Hilaria reassured fans herself, posting, “He is okay. Steven is okay, everybody is okay. No one was hurt and that is the most important thing.”

In 2021, Alec Baldwin came under fire for the Rust shooting accident, which tragically killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, though the case was later dismissed. Still, Hilaria revealed the tragedy left him grappling with PTSD and overwhelming guilt.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Park Min-young leads the cast as Yoon Yi Rang, a mastermind swindler with an IQ of 165.

Park Min-young's the con queen in new K-Drama

2m read
Tilly Norwood

Tilly Norwood vs Hollywood: 12 reasons why she rattles

3m read
The IPO stock is scheduled to begin trading on or around October 15, 2025 under the ticker 'ALEC'.

ALEC IPO raises Dh1.4b with record foreign interest

2m read
Actress Tilly Norwood

Meet 'AI' actor Tilly Norwood who has sparked outrage

2m read