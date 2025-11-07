Engines of emotion: The last great roar of luxury SUVs

While luxury brands embrace electrification, three SUVs stay true to the combustion engine
Even as the world gets quieter and cleaner in its pursuit of electric perfection, a few truly special SUVs remind us why the growl of an engine still stirs the soul. They prove that luxury isn’t just about silence or sustainability — it’s also about sensation. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, powered by a majestic V12, remains the ultimate statement of grandeur, where craftsmanship meets effortless strength. The Range Rover Sport SV, with its new V8 mild-hybrid heart, channels performance and precision in perfect harmony — a modern icon that still loves to roar. And then there’s the Lexus LX 600, with its smooth twin-turbo V6, offering a blend of refinement, comfort, and capability that delivers luxury at a relatively attainable price point.
When Rolls-Royce unveiled the Cullinan Series II, it marked more than an update — it was the evolution of the world’s most luxurious SUV. Beneath its sculpted bonnet lies the familiar 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that defines Rolls-Royce’s modern powertrains.
This engine isn’t about numbers or lap times; it’s about seamless, imperceptible power delivery — the kind that makes traversing Sheikh Zayed Road or a mountain pass in Fujairah equally serene. The new SPIRIT digital interface integrates advanced tech into the dashboard, including updated navigation, built-in Spotify and Apple CarPlay, and access to the Rolls-Royce “Whispers” private members’ app.
Design refinements are subtle but significant: an illuminated Pantheon grille, vertical daytime running lights, and new ‘Shadow’ finishes accentuate the SUV’s commanding stance. Inside, perforated leathers and new textiles elevate what was already the most opulent cabin on wheels.
The Cullinan’s V12 remains one of the smoothest and most refined engines in existence — a power source that never demands attention, only delivers it.
If the Cullinan whispers, the Range Rover Sport SV roars. The most powerful Range Rover ever, the SV Edition Two’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 produces 626 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque, launching it from 0 to 100kph in just 3.8 seconds — yet doing so with the poise expected of a Range Rover.
What makes the SV exceptional isn’t just its figures, but the balance between aggression and grace. Its hydraulic interlinked 6D Dynamics suspension keeps the SUV level during acceleration, braking, and cornering — redefining dynamic control in the luxury segment. Weight-saving options like carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon-fibre wheels trim more than 75 kg compared to traditional setups.
Inside, SV Performance Seats — available in Windsor leather or technical knit — secure the driver in comfort, while Body and Soul Seat technology lets occupants feel the music through the seat structure itself.
The exhaust note in SV Mode is one of the last great orchestras of combustion — deep, authentic, and gloriously mechanical.
The Lexus LX 600 tells a quieter story — one of strength, sophistication, and dependability. Powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the LX blends power with Lexus’ trademark refinement.
Built on the GA-F platform, the LX combines rigidity with reduced weight, offering comfort and composure across all terrains — from urban avenues to desert dunes. Inside, meticulously stitched leather, a 25-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, and a dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 7-inch climate control screen define its modern luxury. The Ultra Luxury variant adds a VIP-grade second row that reclines up to 48 degrees — a true lounge-on-wheels experience.
The twin-turbo V6 may lack the theatrics of a V12 or V8, but it’s every bit as impressive in its restraint — smooth, capable, and engineered for longevity.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Range Rover Sport SV, and Lexus LX 600 represent three tiers of luxury and three philosophies of power. One is a temple of craftsmanship and calm; another, a celebration of precision and performance; the third, a symbol of enduring comfort and understated elegance.
As the industry accelerates toward electrification, these SUVs remind us what we stand to lose — not just the sound of combustion, but the visceral connection between driver and machine.
For now, they remain — breathing, rumbling, and unapologetically alive.
Sony Thomas is a senior automotive journalist
