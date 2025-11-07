Engines of emotion: The last great roar of luxury SUVs

Even as the world gets quieter and cleaner in its pursuit of electric perfection, a few truly special SUVs remind us why the growl of an engine still stirs the soul. They prove that luxury isn’t just about silence or sustainability — it’s also about sensation. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, powered by a majestic V12, remains the ultimate statement of grandeur, where craftsmanship meets effortless strength. The Range Rover Sport SV, with its new V8 mild-hybrid heart, channels performance and precision in perfect harmony — a modern icon that still loves to roar. And then there’s the Lexus LX 600, with its smooth twin-turbo V6, offering a blend of refinement, comfort, and capability that delivers luxury at a relatively attainable price point.